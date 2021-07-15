Kelly Cup champion Vaive heading back to Cincinnati Cyclones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to the Cincinnati Cyclones Justin Vaive will not be returning to Fort Wayne to defend the Kelly Cup title he helped secure this past season as Vaive has signed to play the 2021-22 season in the Queen City.

Per Cincinnati’s website, Vaive will serve as captain and player/assistant coach for the Cyclones. The 32-year old Vaive has spent parts of seven seasons with the Cyclones.

In his lone year with the Komets the forward tallied 10 goals and 8 assists in 47 regular season games. In the playoffs he added 4 goals and 2 assists across 13 games as the Komets won the cup.