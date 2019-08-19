Kamrass re-signs with Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Monday that they have added two forwards to the preseason roster. Jake Kamrass has re-signed and will return for 2019-20. Justin Levac has also agreed to terms and has been added under a tryout agreement.

Kamrass (KAMM-rass), 24, skated his rookie season last year. The forward started the year with South Carolina where he scored five goals and eight points in 10 games before the Komets acquired him in a trade for Garret Ross in November. Kamrass posted 17 goals and added 34 assists for 51 points in 57 games with Fort Wayne before scoring a goal in six playoff games.

The Atlanta, Georgia native had the distinction last season of scoring Fort Wayne’s only hat trick of the year in the final regular season game, a 5-2 win against Wheeling. Kamrass also co-led the Komets with Justin Hodgman and Shawn Szydlowski in plus/minus with +7 in the regular season. Kamrass was named Fort Wayne’s Rookie of the Year, leading Komet rookies in goals (tied with Anthony Petruzzelli), assists and points.

Prior to his pro career, Kamrass completed three years of juniors with Topeka in the NAHL, leading the Roadrunners with 35 assists and ranking second with 59 points his final season in 2013-14. In 2017-18 the skater finished a four-year collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell where he helped the River Hawks to the 2017 NCAA (Hockey East) championship.

Levac (luh-VACK), 30, will be entering his 10th minor league season after skating 41 SPHL games with Macon last year scoring four goals and 25 points and ranking second on the Mayhem in plus/minus with +18. The Garson, Ontario native has had an extensive career appearing in the FHL, CHL and ECHL in addition to the SPHL. Levac made his ECHL debut in 2012-13 appearing in 17 games with Orlando. In 2013-14 the forward logged 60 games with St. Charles in the final season of the CHL. Levac returned to the FHL in 2014-15 and ranked second on Danville with 37 assists in 40 games. He followed with an FHL championship in 2016-17.

Levac registered a career FHL year in 2017-18 leading Danville with 70 points while setting the pace in the league with 57 assists in 44 games. Levac capped the season with the FHL Forward of the Year award.

The Komets preseason roster expands to 17 players including 11 forwards, five defensemen and one goaltender.