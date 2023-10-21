FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In front of a sellout crowd of over 9,000, the Komets fell flat in a 3-1 loss to the Indy Fuel on Saturday. The game also marked Jesse Kallechy’s official home debut with the Komets since taking over as head coach.

Jon Martin put Indy on the board with a goal about eight and a half minutes into the game. The Fuel kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second period with a power play goal from Matus Spodniak and another tally by Ryan Gagnier.

Fort Wayne avoided a shutout on a goal from Alexis D’Aoust late in the third period.

The Komets are off until Friday when they host Toledo on Ghostbusters night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m.