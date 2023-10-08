FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been a whirlwind for Jesse Kallechy since being named the Komets head coach in late June.

Between moving and learning the ropes of a new city, the head coach has been busy assembling a new-look roster with the Komets set to kick off training camp.

Gone are several fan-favorites like Anthony Petruzzelli, Shawn Boudrias and Blake Siebenaler. Instead, the Komets hope to build a new core with Kallechy in charge.

One familiar face Fort Wayne hopes to rely on is Shawn Szydlowski, who is back for his 10th season with the Komets. The former ECHL MVP last played for Fort Wayne in the 2021-22 season before spending a year with Orlando.

Ahead of training camp, WANE 15 sat down with Kallechy to discuss the offseason, his coaching journey and what he hopes to accomplish in his first season as head coach.

The Komets kick off training camp on Monday, with the team playing a pair of exhibition games at the Jungle on Saturday and Sunday against the Iowa Heartlanders. Fort Wayne’s regular season starts on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Indy Fuel with the team’s home opener on Saturday.