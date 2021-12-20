Kaleigh Schrock suits up for short-handed Komets in loss to Cyclones

Komets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Class of 2020 Komets Hall of Fame inductee and Head Coach of the Fort Wayne Spacemen, Kaleigh Schrock suited up for a short-handed Komets team in a 5-3 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday evening.

It was a slow start for Fort Wayne, the Komets found themselves in a three-goal deficit at the end of the first period. But the K’s bounced back and tied the game heading into the final period.

In the third, a controversial goal gave the Cyclones the lead and momentum shifted from there. Up next, the K’s return to home ice on December 26th against the Indy Fuel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss