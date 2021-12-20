Kaleigh Schrock suits up for short-handed Komets in loss to Cyclones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Class of 2020 Komets Hall of Fame inductee and Head Coach of the Fort Wayne Spacemen, Kaleigh Schrock suited up for a short-handed Komets team in a 5-3 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday evening.

It was a slow start for Fort Wayne, the Komets found themselves in a three-goal deficit at the end of the first period. But the K’s bounced back and tied the game heading into the final period.

In the third, a controversial goal gave the Cyclones the lead and momentum shifted from there. Up next, the K’s return to home ice on December 26th against the Indy Fuel.