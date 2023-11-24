INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Jake Johnson’s goal 2:55 into overtime earned the Komets a 3-2 road win on Friday night down at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum against the Indy Fuel.

Seamus Malone deflected a shot into the net to give Indy a 1-0 lead in the first quarter, but Cameron Supryka scored his first goal with Fort Wayne this season in the second period to knot the game at 1-1 heading into the third frame.

Indy took a 2-1 lead with just over five minutes to play in the third period, but Jack Dugan’s fourth goal of the season with 2:42 remaining in regulation would send the game into overtime.

Brett Brochu stopped 31 of 33 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets will be back in action on Saturday when they host the Toledo Walleye at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 p.m.