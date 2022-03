IOWA CITY, Iowa (WANE) – The Komets could not complete a weeklong series sweep over the Heartlanders after Iowa knocked off Fort Wayne, 6-3 on Friday.

Fort Wayne tied the game three times thanks to goals from Lynden McCallum, Drake Rymsha and Shaun Szydlowski.

Iowa had an answer after every Komets goal. Late in the second period, Kris Bennett tucked the puck in the back of the net to put the Heartlanders up for good.

The Komets return to the Coliseum on Sunday to host the Cincinnati Cyclones.