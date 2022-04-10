KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – With their playoff positioning already secured, the Komets fell to Kalamazoo, 2-1 on Sunday.

Kalamazoo, who is fighting for one of the final playoff spots in the Central Division, earned their goals from Iacopelli and Kyle Blaney. Fort Wayne’s Brad Kennedy avoided the shutout by scoring with one minute to go in regulation.

Fort Wayne plays their final regular season road game on Friday at Wheeling.

Kelly Cup Playoffs

The Komets have confirmed their first two playoff games will be held on Friday, Apr. 22, and Saturday, Apr. 23. Fort Wayne will learn of their first round opponent later this week, depending on results around the Central Division.

To purchase tickets for the opening round of the Kelly Cup playoffs, visit the Komets’ website.