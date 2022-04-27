FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He scored one of the most memorable goals in Komets history as a teenager, but after 15 years of professional hockey Justin Hodgman is calling it a career, as the 33-year old announced his retirement on social media on Wednesday.

Hodgman scored the triple-overtime winner in game seven of the finals to clinch the Turner Cup title for the Komets in 2008. He eventually went on to play five games for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes during the 2014-15 season.

All in all, Hodgman played parts of five seasons with the Komets. He played this past season for the Sheffield Steelers of the Elite Ice Hockey League in England.