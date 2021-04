INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Brandon Hawkins recorded four goals to lead the Komets over the Indy Fuel 6-3 on Wednesday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Two of Hawkins’ goals came in the third period, as the K’s outscored Indy 4-0 in the final frame.

Hawkins now has 13 goals on the season.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 15 of 18 shots to earn the win in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they host the Jacksonville Icemen at 8 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.