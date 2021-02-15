Hawkins has hot hand on Komets opening weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brandon Hawkins came into Komets camp with a reputation as a player with a wicked shot, and it didn’t take K’s fans too long to see why as the forward scored two goals in two games this past weekend against Wheeling as the team opened its 69th season on the road.

Hawkins scored Fort Wayne’s first goal of 2021 in Friday’s shootout loss to the Nailers. He followed it up with a first period goal in Saturday’s overtime loss to Wheeling.

Hawkins and the Komets are back in action on Wednesday when they play at the Indy Fuel. They then host Wheeling on Friday at the Coliseum for their 2021 home opener.