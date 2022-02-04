Harvey returns to Komets from AHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Goaltender Sam Harvey has returned to the team after being loaned to San Jose of the AHL.

Harvey, 24, returns to the Komet roster with a record of 8-1-2 and goals against average of 2.33. He also received ECHL Goaltender of the Month honors for the month of November. The Alma, Quebec native appeared in seven games with the Barracuda going 2-5 with two shutouts. Jiri Patera and Marcus McIvor were also returned to the team before Wednesday’s 4-3 shootout loss to Adirondack.

The Komets play tonight and Saturday at Adirondack before returning home next Wednesday against Indy.