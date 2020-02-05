Haas, Stewart suspensions among discipline handed out by ECHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The following fines and suspensions are all the result of an incident at 9:21 of the second period in ECHL Game #583, Fort Wayne at Jacksonville, on Jan. 31.

Fort Wayne’s Chase Stewart has been suspended for six games for his actions during the altercation. Stewart is suspended for receiving a game misconduct under Rule #40.4 for physical abuse of official – category III and for fighting off the playing surface.

Stewart will miss Fort Wayne’s games at Kalamazoo (Feb. 7), vs. Tulsa (Feb. 8), at Indy (Feb. 9), vs. Kalamazoo (Feb. 12), vs. Indy (Feb. 14) and at Wheeling (Feb. 15).

Fort Wayne’s Kyle Haas has been suspended for six games under Rule #28 – Supplementary Discipline for fighting off of the playing surface.

Haas will miss Fort Wayne’s games at Kalamazoo (Feb. 7), vs. Tulsa (Feb. 8), at Indy (Feb. 9), vs. Kalamazoo (Feb. 12), Indy (Feb. 14) and at Wheeling (Feb. 15).

Stewart and Haas were also both fined an undisclosed amount.

Fort Wayne’s Patrick Munson has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player’s Hardship Fund.

The Fort Wayne organization has also been fined an undisclosed amount and head coach Ben Boudreau has been put on notice for the remainder of the season.

Jacksonville’s Emerson Clark has been suspended for 16 games for a combination of his game misconduct for physical abuse of officials under Rule #40.3 and for being a repeat offender. Clark has also been fined an undisclosed amount.

Clark will miss Jacksonville’s next 16 games and will be eligible to return to the lineup on March 7 vs. Atlanta.

The Jacksonville organization has also been fined an undisclosed amount and head coach Jason Christie has been put on notice for the remainder of the season.