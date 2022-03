INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Will Graber came home with a hat trick as the Komets earned a 5-2 road win against the Indy Fuel on Friday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Shawn Boudrias and Anthony Petruzzelli also scored for the Komets

Sam Harvey stopped 27-of-29 shots in goal for Fort Wayne.

The Komets are back at home on Saturday when they host Kalamazoo at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.