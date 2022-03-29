Will Graber of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 21-27. It is the second time this season he has received the weekly honor.



Graber scored six goals and added four assists for 10 points in four games last week.



The 25-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win at Iowa on Wednesday, notched a hat trick in a 5-2 victory at Indy on Friday, tallied a pair of goals in a 5-4 win against Kalamazoo on Saturday and dished out two assists in a 7-3 victory over Wheeling on Sunday.



Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Graber leads the ECHL with 53 assists, 75 points and a +37 rating in 49 games with the Komets. He has also skated in two games with Hershey.



A native of Broomfield, Colorado, Graber has tallied 76 points (22g-54a) in 60 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and South Carolina while adding four points (1g-3a) in 22 career games with Hershey.



Prior to turning pro, Graber recorded 97 points (35g-62a) in 123 career games at Dartmouth College and 41 points (13g-28a) in 134 career games in the United States Hockey League with Sioux Falls, Muskegon and Fargo.



On behalf of Will Graber, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.



Runners-Up: Ryan Dmowski, Idaho (3 gp, 4g, 4a, 8 pts.) and Brandon Hawkins, Toledo (4 gp, 4g, 4a, 8 pts.).



Also Nominated: Branden Troock (Allen), Dominic Franco (Cincinnati), Maxim Cajkovic (Orlando), Alec Butcher (Rapid City), Justin Florek (South Carolina), Alexandre Fortin (Trois-Rivières) and Patrick Watling (Wheeling).