SHREWSBURY, N.J. – Will Graber of the Fort Wayne Komets has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for March.



Graber scored nine goals, added 15 assists and was a +12 in 13 games during the month.



The 25-year-old recorded at least one point in 12 of his 13 outings in March, including 10 multi-point games. Graber had a goal and two assists on March 23 at Iowa and notched a hat trick on March 25 at Indy. He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 27 after recording 10 points (4g-6a) in four games.



Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Graber leads the ECHL with 54 assists, 77 points and a +39 rating in 50 games with the Komets. He has also skated in two games with Hershey.



A native of Broomfield, Colorado, Graber has tallied 78 points (23g-55a) in 61 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and South Carolina while adding four points (1g-3a) in 22 career games with Hershey.



Prior to turning pro, Graber recorded 97 points (35g-62a) in 123 career games at Dartmouth College and 41 points (13g-28a) in 134 career games in the United States Hockey League with Sioux Falls, Muskegon and Fargo.



Runners-Up: Ben Finkelstein, Newfoundland (12 gp, 6g, 18a, 24 pts.) and Brandon Hawkins, Toledo (14 gp, 11g, 9a, 20 pts.).



Also Nominated: A.J. White (Idaho), Craig Martin (Jacksonville), Darik Angeli (Kansas City), Michael Brodzinski (Orlando), Cedric Montminy (Trois-Rivières) and Patrick Watling (Wheeling).

SHREWSBURY, N.J. – Samuel Harvey of the Fort Wayne Komets has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March. It is the second time this season he has received the honor after previously earning the award in November.



Harvey went 9-1-1 with one shutout, a 2.72 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913 in 11 appearances during the month.



The 24-year-old ended the month on a seven-game unbeaten streak (6-0-1), allowing two goals or less in four of those seven outings. Overall in March, he made at least 28 saves in seven of his 11 appearances, and posted his second shutout of the season on March 9, stopping all 34 shots he faced in a 6-0 win at Iowa.



A native of Alma, Quebec, Harvey is 20-6-3 in 29 appearances with the Komets with a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915. He has also seen action in seven games with San Jose of the American Hockey League.



Prior to turning pro, Harvey saw action in 199 career games with Rouyn-Noranda of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he went 129-46-9 with 15 shutouts, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He also spent one season at the University of New Brunswick going 14-2-0 with a 1.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.



Runner-Up: Chris Nell, Atlanta (6-1-0, 2.77 GAA, .909 save pct.).



Also Nominated: Jake Kupsky (Idaho), Francois Brassard (Jacksonville), Brad Barone (Orlando) and Billy Christopoulos (Toledo).