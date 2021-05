FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Newly acquired Trevor Gorsuch stopped 20-of-21 shots in his Komets debut as Fort Wayne bested the visiting Nailers 3-1 at War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

Alan Lyszczarczyk, Anthony Petruzzelli, and Mathieu Brodeau each scored a goal for Fort Wayne.

The Komets and Nailers play again on Saturday, this time in Wheeling, at 7:10 p.m. at Wesbanco Arena.