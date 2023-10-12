FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are getting additional help from AHL affiliate Bakersfield with Tyler Parks being assigned to Fort Wayne. Summit City native Parker Rutherford was also released.

Last season, Parks shuffled between the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) and Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). During his time with Atlanta, Parks had a save rate of .926 while earning a GAA of 2.48.

The Komets host the Iowa Heartlanders for a pair of exhibition games on Saturday and Sunday. Regular season play gets rolling on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Indy Fuel.