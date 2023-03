FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With less than a month to go in the ECHL regular season, the Komets are getting reinforcements in net.

Goalie Rylan Parenteau has been reassigned to the Komets after a short stint with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks. In 18 games with Fort Wayne, Parenteau has a goals against average of 3.2, along with a 0.895 save percentage.

The Komets kick off a 3-game road trip Friday at Kalamazoo, with the puck scheduled to drop at 7 p.m.