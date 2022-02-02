Goalie Jiri Patera returns to Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After spending time with the Henderson Knights of the AHL, Jiri Patera has returned to the Komets.

Patera will join the team in New York, as Fort Wayne is set to play at the Adirondack Thunder Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Patera has played 10 games with the Komets this season, posting a 5-4-1 record with a .910 save percentage while allowing 2.69 goals a game.

In eight games with Henderson this season the 22-year old is 5-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .923 save percentage.

Patera was a sixth round draft pick (161st overall) by the NHL’s Vegas Knights in 2017.