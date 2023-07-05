FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A revamped Komets roster is taking shape with three new faces joining the orange and black for the 2023-24 season. On Wednesday, the Komets announced they’ve signed defensemen Joe Gatenby, along with rookie forwards Tristan Ashbrook and Darian Pilon.

Gatenby last played with the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits, earning 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists).

Pilon is a product of the University of Prince Edward Island, also playing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Ashbrook began his pro career last season, joining the Savannah Ghost Pirates toward the end of the year. In his short stint in Savannah, Ashbrook notched an assist.

Along with Wednesday’s signees, the Komets have also announced they are bringing back Darien Kielb, Noah Ganske, Tristan Pelletier and William Provost. Cory Young has also agreed to a tryout with Fort Wayne.