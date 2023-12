FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Noah Ganske beat the buzzer at the end of the first period to break a scoreless tie for the Komets, but it was Fort Wayne’s only tally of the night as the Komets fell at home on Friday to the Indy Fuel by a score of 3-1.

Tyler Parks stopped 38 of 41 shots in goal for the Komets. Fort Wayne was out-shot 41-31 by the Fuel.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they play at the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:35 p.m.