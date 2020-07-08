Galipeau re-signs with Komets, Murphy inks tryout agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Komets announced Wednesday that defenseman Olivier Galipeau has re-signed with the club.
Galipeau skated 55 games with the Komets last season scoring eight goals and adding 26 assists to lead all Komets defensemen with 34 points. The 23-year-old capped his second pro season by being named the Komets Best Defenseman of the Year.
Galipeau made his pro debut during the 2018-2019 season logging 56 ECHL games with Atlanta.
“Anytime you can bring back your defenseman of the year it’s a good thing,” said Komets General Manager David Franke. Olivier is a talented defenseman who can contribute offensively as his numbers show from last year, he’s also very valuable on special teams.”
Liam Murphy, 22, played five seasons in the QMJHL with Moncton, Chicoutimi and won the Memorial Cup alongside Olivier Galipeau with Acadie–Bathurst in 2018 has signed a tryout agreement in Fort Wayne. The 6’1 forward collected 121 points (64g, 57a) during his junior career.
Last season with Concordia University (USports) Murphy scored six goals in 19 games.
