FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The visitation and funeral service for Michael Franke, Komets co-owner and team president, will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church this Saturday.

A public viewing is set for Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. with a funeral mass scheduled for 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s Church is located at 518 E. Dewald Street in Fort Wayne.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorials be sent to Bishop Luers High School. The address for the school is:

Bishop Luers High School

333 E. Paulding Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46816

Franke passed away on Sunday, December 10 at the age of 63 following a long battle with cancer. He and his four brothers are credited with saving Komets hockey in Fort Wayne after the former Komets owner moved the team to Albany, N.Y. The Franke brothers promptly bought a team from Flint, Michigan in the summer of 1990 and relocated the franchise to Fort Wayne. The Frankes obtained the rights to the Komets name and logo, thus making sure the tradition of Komets hockey never missed a beat in the Summit City.