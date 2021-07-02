FULL INTERVIEWS: Ferguson, Boudreau, Jenks and Franke

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne's metal and rock music community is rallying together to support one of their own as he fights stage three colon cancer.

The Rockstar Lounge, located 1002 N Coliseum Blvd., will host the third annual Blast Beats Biesiada Bash on July 31. The event was created in honor of Fort Wayne drummer Eric Biesiada, who lost his life to colon cancer in 2019. This year it will raise money to help LeRoy Ferch, a musician in local rock band Helltowne, who is currently battling stage 3 colon cancer.