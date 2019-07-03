Fucale headed to Syracuse of AHL

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WANE) – After a solid season in Fort Wayne goaltender Zachary Fucale will not be returning to the Komets as the 24-year old signed a one-year AHL contract with the Syracuse Crunch.

Fucale was 20-9-3 in his lone season with the Komets. He tallied a 3.18 goals against average and a .894 save percentage.

Fucale also spent time up in the AHL last year with the Chicago Wolves. He was 1-3-0 with a 2.51 goals against average and a .909 save percentage in Chicago.

Fucale was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

