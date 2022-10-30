FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If there’s a silver lining to the Komets season so far, the team earned two points in the Western Conference standings after going to overtime twice this weekend.

Despite taking some small steps forward, the Komets remain winless four games into the season. Offensively, Fort Wayne showed some progress by scoring eight goals in their two games against Savannah. However, the defense struggled with allowing 10 goals to the Ghost Pirates.

Head coach Ben Boudreau and the Komets are not pushing the panic button yet, but the team is striving for more consistency as the season enters its third week.

The Komets will look to get in the win column on Tuesday at the Cincinnati Cyclones. That game is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.