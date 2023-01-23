FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Bakersfield Condors have traded forward Filip Engarås for Utica Comets forward Garrett Van Wyhe.

Engarås, 23, skated 23 games with the Komets scoring five goals and nine assists. Van Wyhe, 25, played 22 games with Utica’s ECHL affiliate the Adirondack Thunder netting four goals with two assists will be assigned to the Komets. Before turning pro, Van Wyhe played four seasons at the University of Michigan.

The team has also released defensemen Mackenzie Dwyer and Carson Vance.