FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets extended the team’s winning streak to four games with a 5-3 win over the Nailers on Saturday night at the Coliseum.

The Komets got out to a two-goal lead to end the first period with scores from Brandon Hawkins and Shawn Szydlowski. Fort Wayne didn’t score again until the third period but poured it on with three goals from Spencer Smallman, Jason Cotton, and Morgan Adams-Moisan.

Up next, the Komets will travel to Indy on Thursday to take on the Fuel.