Fort Wayne’s Siebenaler headed to AHL’s Ontario Reign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler is getting his third go-round with an AHL team already this season as the 25-year old defenseman has been loaned by the Komets to the Ontario Reign.

Siebenaler has previously spent time with the Henderson Silver Knights and Belleville Senators of the AHL this year.

Siebenaler, in his second season with the Komets, has played eight games with Fort Wayne this year. He’s tallied 4 goals and 3 assists, and is tied for the team lead with 2 game winning goals.