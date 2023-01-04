Fort Wayne Komets’ forward Mark Rassell has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for December.



Rassell scored eight goals and added five assists for 13 points in 12 games during the month, helping the Komets to an 8-3-2 record.



Under contract to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League, Rassell had four multi-point games during the month including back-to-back three point games on Dec. 18 against Indy and Dec. 22 and Kalamazoo.



The 25-year-old has posted 20 points (10g-10a) in 27 games with the Komets this season. Rassell made his pro debut with Fort Wayne late last season, picking up two points (1g-1a) in two regular-season games and adding six points (4g-2a) in six games during the Kelly Cup Playoffs.



Prior to turning pro, Rassell recorded 73 points (33g-36a) in 72 career games at the University of New Brunswick and 181 points (103g-78a) in 274 career games with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League.



Runners-Up: Alex Ierullo, Greenville (14 gp, 5g, 13a, 18 pts.) and Justin Addamo, Wheeling (14 gp, 9g, 6a, 15 pts.).



Also Nominated: Xavier Parent (Adirondack), Alex Ierullo (Greenville), Owen Headrick (Idaho), Zach Driscoll (Indy), Jacob Gaucher (Reading), Joseph Nardi (Toledo), Justin Addamo (Wheeling) and Quinn Preston (Wichita).