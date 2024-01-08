FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Tyler Parks of the Fort Wayne is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 1-7. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.



Parks went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .983 in two appearances last week.



The 31-year-old stopped all 26 shots in a 1-0 win at Kalamazoo on Wednesday and made 32 saves in a 4-1 victory over Iowa on Saturday.



Under contract to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League, Parks is 11-5-2 in 21 appearances with the Komets this season with one shutout, a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.



A native of Imperial, Missouri, Parks has appeared in 115 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne, Atlanta, Rapid City, Reading, Elmira and Florida posting an overall record of 57-36-11 with six shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of. 919. He has also seen action in 27 career AHL games with Tucson and Belleville going 10-11-3 with a 3.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .892.



Prior to turning pro, Parks played two seasons at St. Lawrence University and one season at Adrian College.