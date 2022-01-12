Fort Wayne’s Harvey tabbed for ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. – The ECHL on Wednesday announced the players named as ECHL All-Stars in the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.



In this year’s All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player’s team score.



There have been 70 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 54 since 2002.



The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.



ECHL All-Star Roster



Goaltenders

Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne Komets

Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder

Ken Appleby, Worcester Railers



Defensemen

Joe Masonius, Adirondack Thunder

Tim Davison, Atlanta Gladiators

Wyatt Ege, Cincinnati Cyclones

Mike Lee, Indy Fuel

Brenden Miller, Kalamazoo Wings

Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks

Jordan Subban, South Carolina Stingrays

Charles-Edouard D’Astous, Utah Grizzlies



Forwards

Gavin Gould, Allen Americans

Blake Winiecki, Florida Everblades

Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho Steelheads

Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders

Justin Brazeau, Maine Mariners

Zach O’Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

Alex Tonge, Norfolk Admirals

Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush

Jacob Pritchard, Reading Royals

TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye

Olivier Archambault, Trois-Rivières Lions

Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers

Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers



In partnership with the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, two members from each organization will participate in the All-Star Classic. Taking part in the All-Star festivities will be the PHF’s Allie Thunstrom of the Minnesota Whitecaps and Jillian Dempsey of the Boston Pride and the PWHPA’s Sophia Shaver of Team adidas (Minnesota) and Loren Gabel of Team Sonnet (Toronto).



The 14th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, January 17 at 12:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, Florida, the Official Host Hotel of the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic.



For more information on the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.

