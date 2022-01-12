Fort Wayne’s Harvey tabbed for ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. – The ECHL on Wednesday announced the players named as ECHL All-Stars in the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.
In this year’s All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player’s team score.
There have been 70 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 54 since 2002.
The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.
ECHL All-Star Roster
Goaltenders
Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne Komets
Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder
Ken Appleby, Worcester Railers
Defensemen
Joe Masonius, Adirondack Thunder
Tim Davison, Atlanta Gladiators
Wyatt Ege, Cincinnati Cyclones
Mike Lee, Indy Fuel
Brenden Miller, Kalamazoo Wings
Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks
Jordan Subban, South Carolina Stingrays
Charles-Edouard D’Astous, Utah Grizzlies
Forwards
Gavin Gould, Allen Americans
Blake Winiecki, Florida Everblades
Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho Steelheads
Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders
Justin Brazeau, Maine Mariners
Zach O’Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
Alex Tonge, Norfolk Admirals
Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush
Jacob Pritchard, Reading Royals
TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye
Olivier Archambault, Trois-Rivières Lions
Jack Doremus, Tulsa Oilers
Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers
In partnership with the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, two members from each organization will participate in the All-Star Classic. Taking part in the All-Star festivities will be the PHF’s Allie Thunstrom of the Minnesota Whitecaps and Jillian Dempsey of the Boston Pride and the PWHPA’s Sophia Shaver of Team adidas (Minnesota) and Loren Gabel of Team Sonnet (Toronto).
The 14th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, January 17 at 12:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, Florida, the Official Host Hotel of the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic.
For more information on the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.
Fort Wayne’s Harvey tabbed for ECHL All-Star Classic
SHREWSBURY, N.J. – The ECHL on Wednesday announced the players named as ECHL All-Stars in the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.