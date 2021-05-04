Fort Wayne’s Gorsuch named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. – Trevor Gorsuch of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 26-May 2.

Gorsuch, who signed with Fort Wayne earlier in the week, went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .942 in two appearances against Wheeling.

The 26-year-old stopped 20 shots in a 3-1 win on Friday and made 29 saves in a 6-2 victory on Saturday.

A native of St. Charles, Missouri, Gorsuch has appeared in eight games this season with Utah and Fort Wayne going 4-2-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Gorsuch is 9-3-1 in 14 career ECHL appearances with Utah, Fort Wayne, Reading and Toledo with one shutout, a 2.36 goals-against average and a save percentage of .925.

Prior to turning pro, Gorsuch saw action in 52 career games at Western Michigan University where he went 25-16-3 with two shutouts, a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.

Runner Up: Charles Williams, Jacksonville (2-0-0, 1.90 GAA, .945 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Jake Paterson (Allen), Andrew Shortridge (Kansas City) and Hayden Hawkey (Tulsa).