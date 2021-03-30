Fort Wayne’s Ferguson named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Dylan Ferguson of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 22-28.

Ferguson went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .958 in two appearances against Indy last week.

The 22-year-old, who was reassigned to Fort Wayne last week by Vegas of the National Hockey League, turned aside all 22 shots he faced in a 5-0 win on Friday and made 24 saves in a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

A native of Lantzville, British Columbia, Ferguson has appeared in 18 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne posting a record of 9-4-2 with one shutout, a 3.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .879. He has also seen action in three career American Hockey League games with Henderson and Chicago, while appearing in one NHL game with Vegas.

Prior to turning pro, Ferguson went 61-72-6 in 155 career appearances with Kamloops in the Western Hockey League with three shutouts, a 3.04 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.