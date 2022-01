FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drake Batherson was born in Fort Wayne when his dad, Norm, played for the Komets. Now, the 23 year old will be representing the Summit City in the NHL All-Star Game, as Batherson was tabbed an Atlantic Division All-Star on Thursday.

A forward for the Ottawa Senators, this marks Batherson’s first All-Star Game selection. In 24 games this season Batherson’s tallied 9 goals and 19 assists.

The NHL All-Star Game is set for February 5 in Las Vegas.