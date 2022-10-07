Veteran forward Josh Winquist has agreed to a tryout as the team prepares for its 71st training camp opening Monday, October 10. Fort Wayne native, Triston Theriot, has also been invited to camp. The team will open the home portion of the regular season against Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are on sale now at the Coliseum ticket office and ticketmaster.com.

Winquist, 29, started this season in Slovakia, appearing in five games with HK Dukla Michalovce. The centerman has skated 334 pro games in North America, with stints in the AHL and ECHL. Last season, the 5’11 lefty split time with Reading and Allen scoring 16 goals in 37 games. The St. Albert, Alberta, native will be reunited with head coach Ben Boudreau. Winquist made his ECHL debut with Bakersfield during the 2014-15 season when Boudreau was an assistant coach with the Condors.

“Winquist is a solidified number-one center in this league. His production is as consistent as you get from top end forward in the ECHL,” said head coach Ben Boudreau. “I know him personally for coaching him in Bakersfield, and the best way to describe him is a player you hate to play against but love to play with.”

Theriot, 25, played one game in the ECHL for Iowa last season. The defenseman also skated 20 games with the Quad City Storm of the SPHL.

Practices open to the public – Fans will be able to watch the Komets practice at the Coliseum next week.

Monday, October 10

Practice – 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 11

Practice – 10:00 a.m-10:50 a.m.

Scrimmage – 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 12

Practice – 10:00 a.m.-10:50 a.m.

Scrimmage – 2:00 p.m. -3 p.m.

Equipment and memorabilia sale – The Komets will hold a used equipment and memorabilia sale in the Century Club Room at the Coliseum before the exhibition game on October 16, starting at 1:00 p.m. The sale will run throughout the game.