Fort Wayne native Siebenaler signs with Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and former Carroll High School standout Blake Siebenaler is making his way back to the Summit City as the 24-year old defenseman has signed with the Komets.

Siebenaler was a third round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL Draft. He played three seasons in the AHL with Cleveland and had nine goal with 17 assists last year with the Wheeling Nailers.

“Blake will be another Fort Wayne native playing for the Komets!” Komets general manager David Franke said in a statement released by the organization. “Blake grew up watching the Komets as a fan and young player in the Fort Wayne youth hockey program. He is a steady defenseman with some offensive punch. Blake follows in the footprints of other Komet greats from Fort Wayne such as Ron Ullyot, Colin Chin and Kaleigh Schrock. I know he is very excited to play on coliseum ice in the Komets orange and black! Welcome home Blake,” Franke also said.

Meanwhile, the Komets re-signed two players on Thursday. Defenseman Kyle Haas is returning, as the 26-year old led the ECHL in penalty minutes with 164. Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas has also re-signed while forward Tommy Beaudoin has signed a tryout agreement.Beaudoin, 21, will be entering his first pro campaign after playing last season with the Terrebonne Cobras of the QJAAAHL where he scored 34 goals added 25 assists in 46 games played.

The Komets will open the 2020-21 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 17 when the Indy Fuel visit for a 7:35pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.