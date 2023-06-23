FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After playing more than a decade across minor league hockey, including the past three seasons with the Komets, Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler is hanging up the skates.

Komets General Manager David Franke confirmed to WANE 15 that Siebenaler is retiring.

This past season, Siebenaler appeared in all 79 regular season and postseason games with the Komets. The defenseman tallied 15 points with five goals and 10 assists. Throughout his time with the Komets, Siebenaler scored 15 regular season goals while adding 29 assists.

Siebenaler also helped the Komets win a Kelly Cup in the 2020-21 season.

The former Carroll Charger began his professional hockey career with the USHL’s Indiana Ice in the 2012-13 season. Siebenaler’s career included several stops through multiple ECHL and AHL teams before wrapping up with the Komets.

On Friday, the Komets also announced their first signing of the 2023-24 season by re-acquiring William Provost. The forward appeared in six games with the Komets, scoring a goal while adding four assists in the regular season. The Komets also announced that forward Cole Young has agreed to a tryout.