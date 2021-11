FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler is headed back to his hometown Komets, as the defensemen has been returned from loan to the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL.

In #Komets news, Blake Siebenaler is heading back to the Summit City after spending time in the AHL with Henderson: pic.twitter.com/ojijraC8oq — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) November 3, 2021

Siebenaler played in four games with the Silver Knights, with no goals or assists while accumulating two penalty minutes.

The 25-year old former Carroll Charger played in 47 games last season for the Komets – his first year with the franchise – tallying 5 goals and 11 assists.