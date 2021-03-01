Fort Wayne native Jackson Leef scores first goal in Komets uniform

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Like father, like son. Fort Wayne native Jackson Leef scored his first goal in a Komets uniform on Sunday as the K’s beat the Indy Fuel 3-0.

Jackson’s father, Ron Leef, scored 212 goals for the Komets during the 1980s.

At 28 years old, Jackson is in his first season with the Komets after spending the last three seasons with the Brampton Beast of the ECHL.

Leef’s goal was part of a big weekend for the Komets, who earned five points in three games against Indy. The Komets, by winning percentage, are currently no. 1 in the ECHL’s Western Division standings.