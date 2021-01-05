Fort Wayne Komets to resume play, 50-game season to begin Feb. 12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Komets will return to play next month.

The Komets announced Tuesday that the team will return to the ice the weekend of Feb. 12 for a 50-game season, with 25 home and 25 away games. The regular season will end in June.

It will be K’s first game since March 11, 2020, when the ECHL suspended play at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Training camp dates have not yet been set.

See you guys in February – Komet Hockey is BACK!https://t.co/bINEejiUEi — Fort Wayne Komets (@FWKomets) January 5, 2021

“After months of trying to navigate a path to play, taking all aspects into consideration, public safety, player and hockey operations safety and the ability to create some semblance of normalcy in our community we made the decision to play,” said Komet President Michael Franke. “We are hoping that this announcement will be a positive for our great community, and look forward to seeing our fans back at the games in a safe environment to watch Komet hockey.”

Attendance at the Memorial Coliseum will be capped at 2,619 fans for Komets games.

The Memorial Coliseum has introduced a variety of safety measures to keep fans and staff safe. Masks will be required at all times in the Coliseum, and sanitizer stations have been placed around the facility. Touch-free credit and debit card payment systems have been installed at parking lot stations, and tickets will be scanned touch-free.

Fans who are feeling sick are asked to stay home.

With safety measures in place, Komets officials are ready to return to The Jungle.

