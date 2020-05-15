Fort Wayne Flashback: Komets clinch third-straight Turner Cup

Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets announced their home schedule for the 2020-21 ECHL season Monday. The 69th anniversary season begins at home on Saturday, Oct. 17 when the Komets face intrastate rival Indy. The Komets will host 36 regular season games spanning a period of 26 weeks, ending at home on Sunday, April 11.

“It’s great to hear some positive news regarding the return of Komet hockey this October,” Komets President Michael Franke said. “Our schedule will consist of 31 Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Holiday dates. We look forward to welcoming Komet fans back to the Jungle as we begin the chase for the Kelly Cup.”

Included in the home schedule are 10 Friday games, 12 Saturdays and six Sundays. The Komets will feature the traditional Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve games and will entertain at home on Halloween night. The busiest months of the season are December and March with eight games each. Indy visits the most with seven trips to Fort Wayne. Cincinnati and Kalamazoo visit six times apiece while Toledo and Wheeling come to town five times each for a total of 29 meetings against Central Division rivals on Sweetwater Ice. Kansas City makes one stop in Fort Wayne and Rapid City visits for a triple-header in December for a total of four Mountain Division games. From the Eastern Conference, Newfoundland visits for a pair in December and Florida makes one appearance in February.