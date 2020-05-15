Fort Wayne Flashback: Komets clinch third-straight Turner Cup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ten years ago to the day on May 15, 2010 the Komets made Summit City sports history, beating the Flint Generals 3-2 in game five of the IHL Finals to clinch their third-straight Turner Cup title.
Forward Matt Syroczynski was named the playoff MVP. It was the third title in a row for the core of the team – Colin Chaulk, Guy Dupuis, PC Drouin, Nick Boucher, Justin Hodgman, Kevin Bertram, David Hukalo, and Brandon Warner.
For Chaulk, Dupuis, and Bertram it was their fourth title in Fort Wayne – and was also the fourth title for Komets head coach Al Sims.