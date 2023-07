NIAGARA, ONTARIO (WANE) – After four seasons as the Komets head coach, Ben Boudreau has found a new home north of the border.

Boudreau will join the OHL’s Niagara IceDogs as an associate coach.

The former Komets head coach compiled a record of 134-96-19-8, including a Kelly Cup title in 2021. That record ranks Boudreau as the seventh winningest coach in franchise history.

After parting ways with Boudreau this offseason, the Komets have ushered in a new era with head coach Jesse Kallechy.