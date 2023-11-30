FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For six seasons, Anthony Petruzzelli became a fan favorite within the Jungle as a key member of the Komets. The forward was captain for the last year-and-a-half, even helping the Komets win a Kelly Cup in 2021.

Petruzzelli’s 6-year run with the Komets came to an end after not re-signing with the franchise.

The former Komets captain will be back at the Coliseum this Friday. However, Petruzzelli is now suiting up with the Indy Fuel. The forward was traded to Indy last week after signing with the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen in mid-October.

While a few of Petruzzelli’s former teammates are suiting up for the Komets, don’t expect a warm welcome when the Fuel roll up to Memorial Coliseum on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Komets continue to make progress under the tutelage of Kallechy. Fort Wayne is 8-5-0-1 through 14 games, good for third place in the ECHL’s Central Division. However, the Komets are also adjusting on the fly after associate head coach Olivier Legault stepped down earlier this week.

The Komets and the Fuel square off on Friday, with the first puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m.