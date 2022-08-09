FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bakersfield Condors, Fort Wayne’s new AHL affiliate, has signed five players for the upcoming season, including former Komets Matt Boudens, Drake Rymsha, and Mark Rassell.

Boudens played parts of the last three seasons with the Komets. Last year he scored 5 goals in 7 games with the Komets while playing 30 games in the ECHL with the Henderson Silver Knights.

Rymsha played in 11 games with the Komets last season, tallying 10 goals and 8 assists. He also spent time with Hershey last year, playing 49 games with the Bears.

Rassell joined the Komets late last season as a rookie, playing in two regular season games and six playoff games. He scored four goals in those six postseason contests.