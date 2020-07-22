Former Komet Thompson signs with ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Greenville Swamp Rabbits added significant veteran experience in the form of signing Garrett Thompsonto a contract for the 2020–21 season. Thompson, 30, has experience in nearly 400 games at the professional level.

Thompson has spent the last two seasons overseas, and won a championship in the process. He scored nine points in 19 playoff games with Frisk Asker in Norway to capture the Norwegian championship. Last season he played for HKM Zvolen in Slovakia’s top hockey league.

Thompson put in the work in the ECHL and the American Hockey League out of Ferris State University. He played for the Binghamton Senators after signing an entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators organization after the conclusion of his collegiate career, followed by the Fort Wayne Komets, San Antonio Rampage and Iowa Wild over the course of playing in North America starting in the spring of 2014.

Thompson has 147 points in 167 career ECHL regular-season games, and 33 points in 44 playoff contests. His last two seasons in the ECHL saw him score over 20 goals.

Overall, he has scored 248 points in 371 pro games. He sits four goals away from hitting the century mark.

Thompson’s pro potential showed throughout his time at Ferris State. As a Bulldog, he scored 87 points in 139 games, finished his career a +20 and helped lead the way to winning a regular-season conference championship in 2012. He also showed his potential as a nominee for the 2010 USA Hockey Junior Player of the Year with a 50-point season in Traverse City during the 2009–10 season.