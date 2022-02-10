FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets have announced that former player Merv Dubchak passed away on Feb. 8 at 81.

Merv “Stubby” Dubchak

Dubchak, who was known as “Stubby” by the team, starred for seven seasons from 1963-1970. The Kenora, Ontario native scored 345 goals, the third most in franchise history. Dubchak also collected 218 assists and a Turner Cup Championship during the 1964-1965 season.

During the 1965-1966 season, Dubchak assembled one of the greatest seasons in Komet history, scoring 72 goals and having 34 assists for a total of 117 points. His 72 goals scores still stands as the most by a Komet in a single season.

After his retirement in 1970, Dubchak worked for the City of Fort Wayne before returning to his native Canada.

The team will pay tribute to the Komet legend before Friday’s game versus Cincinnati.