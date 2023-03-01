FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brandon Hawkins scored the go-ahead goal for Toledo early in the third period as the former Komet led his current team, the Walleyes, to a 5-3 victory over Fort Wayne Wednesday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets dug themselves a hole, allowing three goals in the first period. However, they rallied back, with Adam Brubacher’s goal with 14 seconds left in the second period tying the game at three heading into the third period.

Just 4:44 in to the final frame Hawkins put the Walleye up for good with 27th goal of the season. The Walleye added an empty netter to set the final.

With no game scheduled for Friday, the Komets are back in action on Saturday at home when they host the Wheeling Nailers at 7:30 p.m.