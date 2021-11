DETROIT, Mich. (WANE) – Former Komet Zach Fucale got his first taste of NHL action and it couldn’t have been sweeter as the goalie stopped all 21 shots he faced to help the Washington Capitals to a 2-0 win over the Red Wings in Detroit on Thursday night.

Fucale started this season with the AHL’s Hershey Bears before being called up to the Capitals. He went 3-0-2 with Hershey in five games.

Fucale played for the Komets during the 2018-19 season, going 20-9-3 overall for the K’s.